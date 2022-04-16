Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Increases By 140.0%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

MITSY stock opened at $514.84 on Friday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.51.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

