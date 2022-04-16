Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Drops By 56.1%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWINF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Naked Wines (Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

