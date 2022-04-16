Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Drops By 56.1%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWINF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
About Naked Wines (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naked Wines (NWINF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.