Short Interest in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Grows By 54.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,894. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $909.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.34. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter worth $133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About NextDecade (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.