Short Interest in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Grows By 93.7%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $64,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 200,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

