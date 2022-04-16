Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Expands By 118.0%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLN opened at $0.02 on Friday. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About OriginClear (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

Further Reading

