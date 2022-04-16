Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Declines By 56.7%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 245,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,272,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,007 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,624,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,922,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,610,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 785,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 839,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

