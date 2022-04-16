Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Increases By 51.7%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ POW remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,646. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

