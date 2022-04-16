Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Decreases By 59.9%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 33,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $8.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,334.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 322,077 shares of company stock worth $2,508,124.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,122 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 94,590 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

