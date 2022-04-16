Short Interest in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Increases By 100.0%

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLYA remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Friday. 224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,564. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition or a business combination target in any tech-enabled industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

