Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Rises By 187.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the March 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
