Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 51.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Several analysts recently commented on SWGAY shares. HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

