Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $221,561.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00105126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,444,574 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

