Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $140.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.10 million and the highest is $142.42 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $588.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $633.44 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

SWIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. 158,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

