Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Position Lessened by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152,824 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium comprises approximately 19.2% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 3.98% of Sigma Lithium worth $41,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,396. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49.

About Sigma Lithium (Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.