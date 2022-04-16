Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 542 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14.

