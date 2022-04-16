Sigma Planning Corp Buys 128 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $555.32 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.82 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.35 and a 200-day moving average of $629.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.29.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

