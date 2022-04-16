Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $26.14.
