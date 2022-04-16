Sigma Planning Corp Has $605,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

