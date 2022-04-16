Sigma Planning Corp Has $675,000 Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 134,339 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

