Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $632,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

