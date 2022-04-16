Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,820 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

