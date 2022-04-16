Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.91. 668,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.76. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $216.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

