Sika AG (SXYAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Sika has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30.

Get Sika alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.55.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.