Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 706,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

Silvergate Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.