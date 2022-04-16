Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 150,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund system, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÖBIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Delivery Service Processor Digital, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and SIA X infotech digital identity and security software solutions.

