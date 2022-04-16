SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Up 10%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) traded up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03). 3,895,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,511,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
The stock has a market cap of £16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE)
