Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $102.41 and a one year high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

