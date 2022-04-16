SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $64.89 million and $4.69 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00034592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.