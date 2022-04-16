Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at $153,000.

