Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.