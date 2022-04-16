Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($198.91) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.53 ($176.66).

SIX2 opened at €126.60 ($137.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.28. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($185.11). The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

