Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Hits $0.0015

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $83,913.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00103424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

