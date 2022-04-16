SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.17 and a beta of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

