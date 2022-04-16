SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SMART Global by 62.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SMART Global by 80.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.