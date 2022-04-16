Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.93) to GBX 1,442 ($18.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

