Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $14.09 on Friday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $2,501,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

