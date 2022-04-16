Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded down $15.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.63. 6,470,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,319. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.11. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.34.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

