So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) were down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 430,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 440,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $181.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

