SOMESING (SSX) Price Down 1.5% This Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $136.04 million and approximately $77.38 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.41 or 0.07482966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.83 or 0.99812523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00041348 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

