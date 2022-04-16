Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,858 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

