Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $115.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.