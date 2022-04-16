Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 6,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks ( NYSEAMERICAN:LOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.80). The business had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

