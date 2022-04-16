SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the March 15th total of 910,800 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 793,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SPI stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SPI Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPI Energy by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

