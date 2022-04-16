Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,297 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,636,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of STXB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 84,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,684. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $446.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 87,093 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $2,446,442.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 and have sold 166,462 shares worth $4,700,584. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

