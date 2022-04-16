Splintershards (SPS) Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $81.61 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000924 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000975 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010410 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 704,392,730 coins and its circulating supply is 636,843,319 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.