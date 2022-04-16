Stack Financial Management Inc Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

