Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.06% of State Street worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in State Street by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

STT stock traded down $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,388. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

