Stack Financial Management Inc Makes New $286,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $270.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,483. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.48 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.16.

