Stack Financial Management Inc Makes New $286,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of RYT stock traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $270.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,483. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.48 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.16.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.