Stacks Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002925 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $12.78 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00198490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00190624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.36 or 0.07483069 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,457,644 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.