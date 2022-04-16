Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Down 3%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 883,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,253,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

