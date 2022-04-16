Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,555,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,774. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.